Southwest Baltimore’s Pigtown Main Street wins $15K AARP grant

Pigtown Main Street’s Flock the Block playground won the group a $15,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant to promote livable communities for all ages. The award supports the group’s intergenerational pop-up playground at the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards in southwest Baltimore on Sunday from11 a.m. to 3 p.m. AARP’s Community Challenge supports efforts to ...