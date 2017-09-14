Quantcast

Southwest Baltimore’s Pigtown Main Street wins $15K AARP grant

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2017

Pigtown Main Street’s Flock the Block playground won the group a $15,000  AARP Community Challenge Grant to promote livable communities for all ages. The award supports the group’s intergenerational pop-up playground at the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards in southwest Baltimore on Sunday from11 a.m. to 3 p.m. AARP’s Community Challenge supports efforts to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo