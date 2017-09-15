Alta 47 townhomes debut in Locust Point

The first phase of Alta 47 townhomes in Baltimore’s Locust Point neighborhood will host an open house this weekend.

The project, a joint venture between War Horse Cities and Bozzuto Group, offers newly constructed homes with three bedrooms, a fourth-floor terrace with city and harbor views, and a garage. The homes, which range from 1700 to 1950 square feet in size, start at $495,000 and go up to $530,000.

Alta 47 represents the first single-family collaboration between War Horse and Bozzuto. The companies have previously partnered on the multifamily development Anthem House.

The $23 million project is the first funded through Bozzuto’s BHI Investors I fund.