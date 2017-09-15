Andrew Holmes | BGE

Andrew Holmes, CPA, MBA, VP and controller at BGE, was elected to Kennedy Krieger Institute’s board of directors. He joins 26 community and business leaders who guide Kennedy Krieger in fulfilling its mission of transforming the lives of children and adolescents with disorders and injuries of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system through groundbreaking research, innovative treatments and life-changing education.

Holmes will serve on the Audit and Finance Committee, which provides oversight of the organization’s fiscal operations and the External Relations Committee where he will work with other board members to advise organizational leadership on aspects of the Institute’s philanthropic and marketing initiatives.

