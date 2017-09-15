Columbia’s Authority Brands acquires Homewatch CareGivers

Share this: Email

Authority Brands LLC, the Columbia-based parent company of home service franchisors The Cleaning Authority and Homewatch CareGivers, has acquired Denver-based Homewatch International, company officials said Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This acquisition represents the first step in the development of Authority Brands as a multi-brand, in-home service franchise organization, company officials said. With the acquisition ...