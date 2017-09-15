How I gracefully, thoughtfully and carefully fired a client   

Many of us in business have had the experience of coming to terms with a difficult client. It’s not always so easy to pinpoint what’s happening because we can become so focused on doing our job, doing it well, trying to please people and, ultimately, generating revenue.

I believe that there are often early indications when things don’t feel quite right. The communication is off or the client is demanding before making any sort of commitment to engage your services. Asking for things above and beyond what you typically offer or expecting you to be available to them beyond what even your best clients expect or demand. We often ignore or justify these signs because we can become so focused on the other variables that distract from the underlying nagging feeling that tell us to avoid this situation.

I just had this situation play out over the course of the summer. I received a referral from a contact in New York whom I have known for the past 10 years or so. The contact has generally not been a productive resource for me. This should have been my first indication to be suspicious of this referral. However, I am an eternal optimist so when I heard that this person was very prominent in his area of business my ego took over, and I engaged.

At first, the referral said all the right things, which began to allay my concerns. He was reaching out on behalf of his wife who would be receiving an inheritance. Neither of them had been impressed with the financial people they had encountered and were looking for a fresh approach to the process. He emphasized the financial planning focus at the core of our work. The opportunity sounded like an ideal match and I was excited to get started with the process.

Trouble began when the referral started to communicate with me freely about a variety of financial questions and immediate decision-making that he felt needed to be made. I impressed upon him the importance of allowing the financial planning process to unfold to provide us with guidance on these important decisions. We would need time to analyze the data to help inform whatever would work best for them. I knew we were not aligned with our philosophies about paying off debt and timing the market. These are critical belief systems that can be difficult to influence. However, without alignment on these important things, it is very difficult to advise a client when the advice stands in direct opposition to their belief system.

So, as we are having this back and forth, the referral was ignoring our engagement agreement. I continued to ask that they review and sign this to formalize our working relationship. The more I asked, the more concerned I became when they didn’t address this. As a result, weeks went by where he fully expected me to be available to him but I had no formal mechanism to bill him for my time. I tried to remain calm and trust that it would get resolved.

I went away on vacation without a signed engagement letter but with a scheduled in-person meeting for the week that I returned. I felt confident that I would have them sign when we met later that week. So, it shocked me that he had to urgently reach me the day that I returned from my vacation, a day of 18 hours of travel. I was not at my most alert yet when he called my cellphone, he jumped right into his questions about a pending transaction that he wanted to have my input on before moving forward. So, dutifully, I made myself available and agreed to reschedule our meeting we had planned for later that week due to his need to go meet with this pressing opportunity to invest.

More time spent with no signed contract.

Finally, I reached my limit and informed them that we wouldn’t be able to meet in September without the signed letter. This got their attention and I received a reply asking me to change the language of our standard engagement letter to better suit how he wanted things to work.

I live by a general rule for my business: I simply don’t allow clients to dictate how I run my business. I consulted with my staff and collectively we agreed that this wasn’t a client for us. I was so nervous to tell this referral that we would not be moving forward. I wrote many drafts of my email and decided to finally send a concise message thanking them but letting them know that we would not be moving forward. I waited for a reply with a pit in my stomach because despite knowing that this was the right thing to do, it still felt like a risk that I was taking to upset this referral. His reply came in and simply stated that they felt the same way and thanked me for my time.

After all that …. they were feeling the same way. This never occurred to me. While I feel that they could have offered to compensate me for all the time spent, I am more relieved that we could leave things off in such an amicable place and that I won’t have to deal with this type of anxious negative client experience going forward.

Dorie Fain is the founder and CEO of &Wealth, a boutique financial advisory firm dedicated to helping women who are recreating their lives, with offices in New York City and Baltimore.