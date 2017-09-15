John Plough | The Park School

The Park School , a progressive, independent school in Baltimore, announced that John Plough has joined the faculty as K–12 director of arts.

Plough joins Park from Frederica Academy in St. Simons Island, Georgia where he served as the director of fine and performing arts.

In this role, Plough expanded the arts curriculum to include instrumental music, drama, and media production. He also brought innovative programming to the school, including a video recording series for student musicians and a school partnership with a local dance company.

Prior to his time at Frederica, Plough was director of theatre at Darlington School in Georgia and an acting instructor at the University of Georgia. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in electronic communications and multimedia at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts and a Master of Arts in theatre education at Emerson College in Boston.

