Quantcast

Justice Department ends program scrutinizing local police forces

COPS office worked with Baltimore prior to Freddie Gray unrest

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Devlin Barrett September 15, 2017

An arm of the Justice Department said Friday it would roll back Obama-era efforts to investigate local police departments and issue public reports about their failings – another way in which the Trump administration is trying to adopt a tough pro-police stance. The changes were announced by the department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo