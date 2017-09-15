Quantcast

Lenders relax: Mortgages have priority over declarations

By: Edward J. Levin September 15, 2017

The Court of Appeals recently held a recorded declaration that established water and sewer assessments on lots in a residential development did not by itself create a lien on the property. Instead, a lien can only be created after following the procedures of the Maryland Contract Lien Act. Therefore, a mortgage has priority if recorded ...

