Host Hotels & Resorts’ loss could be $20M after Harvey, Irma

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2017

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., the nation's largest lodging REIT, is recovering from storm damage at its Texas and Florida properties after hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The Bethesda-based company said its maximum loss, after the money it expects to receive from insurance, to be about $20 million, though it also said it's too early to determine the values ...

