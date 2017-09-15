Quantcast

Vignarajah, prosecutor tied to ‘Serial’ case running for office

By: Associated Press September 15, 2017

A former prosecutor who argued against a new murder trial for a man known to millions through the popular "Serial" podcast is running for office. The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Thiru Vignarajah will run in next year's Democratic primary for Baltimore state's attorney. The former Maryland deputy attorney general is known for handling the state's opposition for ...

