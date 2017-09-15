Quantcast

Girlfriend charged in death of man found in Maryland forest

By: Associated Press September 15, 2017

FROSTBURG — The girlfriend of a man found naked with his throat slashed in a Maryland state forest in January was charged with murder Thursday, officials said. Garrett County State's Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch announced that Megan Virginia Shaffer, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and assisting another to commit or attempt to commit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo