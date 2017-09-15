Quantcast

Baltimore County teacher charged with sex abuse

By: Associated Press September 15, 2017

MILFORD MILL  — A teacher in Maryland has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a student. Baltimore County Police say 54-year-old Scott Nawrozki has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and other sex offenses stemming from a series of encounters with a student at Milford Mill Academy. Police say the victim told officials ...

