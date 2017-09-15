Preal Haley | Preal Haley & Associates

Preal Haley, CFP, CRPC, CLTC, financial adviser and franchise owner of Preal Haley & Associates, An Ameriprise Platinum Financial Services company in Greenbelt, obtained the Certified Financial Planner certification.

Haley successfully completed the requirements that include course work and a series of examinations covering financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. Individuals with the CFP certification agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct developed by the Certified Financial Planning Board of Standards, Inc.

