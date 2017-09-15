Quantcast

Under Armour unveils footwear innovation hub

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2017

Baltimore-based athletic apparel manufacturer Under Armour introduced its newest center for performance innovation in Portland, Oregon Friday, bringing footwear design and development under one roof. The new 70,000-square-foot innovation hub, named UA PDX. includes a biomechanics lab and performance training center for athlete testing. The Under Armour Portland office is home to the design, development and innovation teams, ...

