Under Armour unveils footwear innovation hub

Baltimore-based athletic apparel manufacturer Under Armour introduced its newest center for performance innovation in Portland, Oregon Friday, bringing footwear design and development under one roof. The new 70,000-square-foot innovation hub, named UA PDX. includes a biomechanics lab and performance training center for athlete testing. The Under Armour Portland office is home to the design, development and innovation teams, ...