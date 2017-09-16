Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Port Covington adds Goldman Sachs as an equity investor; Md. GOP denied in SCOTUS gerrymandering challenge

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2017

Sagamore Development Co. got a huge boost this week in its redevelopment efforts for Port Covington as Goldman Sachs signed on an equity investor while Maryland Republicans got a cold shoulder from the Supreme Court over its congressional district gerrymandering challenge. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Wednesday that Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group approved a company ...

