Alison Dodge | Md. Association for Justice

By: Sean Wallace September 18, 2017

MAJ staff

The board of governors with the Maryland Association for Justice has named Alison Dodge as the group’s executive director.

Dodge had been working in the capacity of interim executive director since May.

Dodge is an experienced association professional who has been with MAJ for four years, previously as MAJ’s director of membership and communications. Since joining MAJ in 2013, Dodge has advanced numerous organizational initiatives, including expanding member services, improving communications and working with MAJ’s volunteer sections and committees to move the organization forward.

One comment

  1. Celeste O'Keefe
    September 21, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Alison is already an asset to the Maryland Association for Justice! She is a perfect fit to continue as the Executive Director. Congratulations Alison.

