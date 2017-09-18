Alison Dodge | Md. Association for Justice

The board of governors with the Maryland Association for Justice has named Alison Dodge as the group’s executive director.

Dodge had been working in the capacity of interim executive director since May.

Dodge is an experienced association professional who has been with MAJ for four years, previously as MAJ’s director of membership and communications. Since joining MAJ in 2013, Dodge has advanced numerous organizational initiatives, including expanding member services, improving communications and working with MAJ’s volunteer sections and committees to move the organization forward.

