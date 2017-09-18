Baltimore Mayor, DOJ submit pick for consent decree monitor

Share this: Email

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, along with the police department and the U.S. Department of Justice, submitted a joint recommendation of a team to oversee a court-enforceable agreement to overhaul the city's troubled police department. On Friday Pugh announced the proposed team, made up of members of the Exiger LLC/21st Century Policing Team, members of the Venable, ...