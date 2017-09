Bonnie Aubin, a sales agent with the Silver Spring/Burtonsville/Laurel office of Long & Foster Real Estate, received the Broker Agent Advisor Honors from the Broker Agent Company. She was given this recognition for her exemplary service to the community and to her clients.

