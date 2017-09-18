Dr. Douglas J. Buethe | Mercy Medical Center

Douglas J. Buethe, M.D. joined Dr. Seymour Weaver in The Dermatology Center at Mercy Medical Center.

Buethe is board certified and specializes in the care and treatment of skin conditions, such as dermatitis and psoriasis. He received his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Buethe completed his internship in Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Hospital. He completed his residency in dermatology at the University Hospitals Case Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Buethe is a resident member of the American Board of Dermatology and has authored a number of publications and presentations. Dr. Buethe’s experience includes several years of teaching and research. He has the distinction of receiving the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society award.

