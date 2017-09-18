Quantcast

Group rebranded as GLSEN Maryland

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2017

Maryland’s local chapter of the Gay, Lesbian and Straight  Education Network, formerly named GLSEN Baltimore, has been approved by GLSEN’s national board of directors to be renamed GLSEN Maryland. The renamed chapter will expand its programs and outreach to serve all of the state’s 24 counties and school districts. GLSEN Maryland has trained thousands of educators ...

