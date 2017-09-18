Quantcast

Md. Legislative Black Caucus to host town hall

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2017

Maryland House of Representatives Del. Curt Anderson, D-Baltimore city and chair of the Baltimore City House Delegation, will moderate the final installment of the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus Town Hall series Thursday at Morgan State Unversity. The event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy Fine Arts Center on the Morgan campus, 2201 Argonne ...

