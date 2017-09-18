Quantcast

Governments turn tables by suing public records requesters

By: Associated Press Ryan J. Foley September 18, 2017

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Oregon parent wanted details about school employees getting paid to stay home. A retired educator sought data about student performance in Louisiana. And college journalists in Kentucky requested documents about the investigations of employees accused of sexual misconduct. Instead, they got something else: sued by the agencies they had asked for ...

