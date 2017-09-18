SC&H Group to host workforce panel event

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



SC&H Group will host its next “Manufacturing a Smarter Workforce” series event Wednesday in a partnership with First National Bank, the event will feature a panel discussion focused on “revitalizing the manufacturing workforce.” Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Baltimore Sun, will moderate the panel discussion, scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. at The Mount ...