Quantcast

Baker: Prince George’s will bid for Amazon — with or without Md. backing

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 19, 2017

LARGO — Prince George's County officials say they are prepared to go it alone in their attempt to secure Amazon's proposed second corporate headquarters. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that he and his administration would put its muscle behind a proposal to try to entice the online retail giant to Port Covington. That announcement came ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo