Baltimore seeks developer for Gay Street properties

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 19, 2017

Baltimore is seeking buyers for a handful of city-owned properties, primarily on South Gay Street, that the city wants developed and generating property tax revenue. The Baltimore Development Corp. Tuesday issued a request for proposals for four properties consisting of three buildings and a surface parking lot downtown. The properties include the five-story building at 17 ...

