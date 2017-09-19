Quantcast

Baltimore’s Mindgrub to develop Royal Farms app

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2017

Royal Farms selected Baltimore-based Mindgrub to develop a revitalized mobile app experience for the convenience store chain. Set to launch in early 2018, the app will engage users with loyalty rewards, in-store deals and location information. Scott Smith, director of information technology at Royal Farms said the company listened to its customers that wanted a better mobile ...

