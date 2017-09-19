Duck Neck Campground selling in bankruptcy auction 

Share this: Email

Duck Neck Campground, an income-producing recreational vehicle park made up of 89 acres on the Chester River, will sell in a bankruptcy auction in October, with Auction Markets and Whitney-Wallace Commercial Real Estate Services LLC marketing the property and conducting the auction. The campground generated $985,962 in revenue in 2016 and is on track for a strong 2017 as well. ...