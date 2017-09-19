Quantcast

Duck Neck Campground selling in bankruptcy auction 

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2017

Duck Neck Campground, an income-producing recreational vehicle park made up of 89 acres on the Chester River, will sell in a bankruptcy auction in October, with Auction Markets and Whitney-Wallace Commercial Real Estate Services LLC marketing the property and conducting the auction. The campground generated $985,962 in revenue in 2016 and is on track for a strong 2017 as well. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo