FEATURED MOVER | Jeff Aleshire, Bay Bank

Bay Bank, the bank built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, announced that Jeff Aleshire has joined the company as senior vice president and senior credit officer.

Aleshire comes to Bay Bank with more than 20 years of experience in the banking and residential construction industry, having held several leadership positions at BB&T, Susquehanna Bank, Provident Bank of Maryland and Signet Bank.

Under the strategic direction of chief credit officer Jim Kirschner, Aleshire will be responsible for developing, reviewing and analyzing credit and financial information for the bank’s large business customers and working closely with relationship managers to shape the terms and conditions of loans to ensure high quality outcomes for clients.

Outside of the office, Aleshire was active with the Home-Builders Association of Maryland and is a previous member of its board of directors.

ABOUT JEFF ALESHIRE

Resides in:

The Residences at Oella Mill in Oella. The building is a former textile mill which was constructed in 1918 that has been converted into 74 loft-style apartments.

Education:

I earned my Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. I also have a Masters in Finance from Loyola University (Maryland).

With Howard Bancorp recently taking over 1st Mariner Bank, do you see this as an upcoming trend and more community banks merging?

I don’t believe the trend is substantially different now than it has been for the last 20 years. However, I do see the merger of financial institutions continuing. While the economy, both locally and nationally, is performing well, from my perspective, it appears that the larger corporations have experienced better growth and benefited disproportionately more than locally-based businesses. As a result, if business is not growing significantly, the demand for credit is not growing at a pace to enable everyone to achieve their financial goals. Mergers provide an opportunity to acquire new customer relationships, experienced employees and expand market presence.

If you had not chosen banking as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Had I not chosen banking for my career, I would have chosen real estate development, specifically, residential apartments and single family house construction. Real estate is a field where you can see the positive results of your efforts in both interior and exterior aesthetics, and at the same time, have a positive impact on the community in which it is located. I’ve had the benefit of providing financing to numerous builders/developers over the years and can see that they take great pride and satisfaction in what they have built.

Favorite vacation:

Four years ago, my wife and I spent eight days in Florence, Italy and Paris, France, with our two adult sons and their spouses. While we visited some of the typical tourist attractions, the plan was to experience the more “local flavor” of the two cities. It was great seeing buildings in both countries, which were built over five hundred years ago, but the highlight was a vineyard tour in Montelcino, a small town south of Florence. We were served a lunch that included great wine and all types of antipasto meats and fresh pasta dishes.

When I want to relax, I … :

I don’t work the typical 40-hour week, so it’s difficult to find the discipline and make time to wind down. For me, relaxing is planting in the yard or exercising at the health club. I find that physical activity is one of the best ways to relax and clear my mind.

Favorite book:

“A World in Disarray,” by Richard Haass, Council on Foreign Relations. The book provides interesting insight and perspective on the complexity in addressing numerous global issues, from cybersecurity, to the war in Afghanistan, to the United States role in the Asia Pacific region.

Favorite quotation:

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” – Mark Twain

