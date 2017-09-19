Quantcast

Hogan approves buildout plan for first responder network

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2017

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the state will advance communications for first responders by opting in to the FirstNet and AT&T plan. This state-of-the-art plan will deliver a wireless broadband network to Maryland's public safety community, allowing for faster, more informed and better coordinated responses. Through FirstNet's advanced technologies, Maryland's first responder subscribers will now have additional resources to help save lives ...

