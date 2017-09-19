Quantcast

Kamenetz to add planning funds for 2 new high schools in Baltimore County

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2017

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced Tuesday he will include county planning funds for two new high schools in his 2019 fiscal year budget request.  Based upon enrollment projections, the schools would serve the Towson and central-northeast areas. “After numerous meetings with education experts and community leaders, it is clear that Baltimore County needs to alleviate ...

