Maryland State Department of Education hires Foose

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 19, 2017

Renee Foose, the former Howard County Schools superintendent who was ousted in May by that county's Board of Education, has landed a new position with the Maryland Department of Education. Foose was hired Tuesday by the department as the assistant state superintendent, assessment, accountability, and information technology. Her salary and start date were not immediately known. William ...

