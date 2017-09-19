Quantcast

States expand investigation of opioid makers, distributors

Cooperation with attorneys general could lead to national settlement

By: Associated Press Geoff Mulvihill September 19, 2017

Attorneys general from most states are broadening their investigation into the opioid industry as a nationwide overdose crisis continues to claim thousands of lives. They announced Tuesday that they had served subpoenas requesting information from five companies that make powerful prescription painkillers and demanded information from three distributors. Forty-one attorneys general, including Maryland’s Brian E. Frosh, ...

