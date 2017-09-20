Buchanan Partners invests in industrial properties

Share this: Email

Gaithersburg-based Buchanan Partners has joined Miami-based Elion Partners to purchase for $81.15 million a 700,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in Northern Virginia from a joint venture of Ares Capital Corporation and Adler Group. The portfolio includes 14 buildings in the Westfields, Chantilly and Dulles submarkets off Route 28. “With rising raw land prices, a strengthening submarket, and accelerating residential ...