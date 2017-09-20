Quantcast

Former interim Baltimore City Law Department head to leave office

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 20, 2017

The attorney who led the Baltimore City Law Department during the finalization of the consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice will leave city government at the end of the month, according to an announcement Tuesday. David E. Ralph was deputy city solicitor when George Nilson was fired in the waning days of former mayor Stephanie ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo