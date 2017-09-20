FedEx opens first automated distribution center in Maryland

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



FedEx Ground celebrated the ceremonial opening of its new distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic, which the developer hailed as a significant moment in efforts to revitalize Sparrows Point, a once thriving steelmaking site. The 307,000-square-foot East Baltimore FedEx Ground Station started operating on July 21. FedEx Ground was the first major tenant at Tradepoint Atlantic, a ...