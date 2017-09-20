Quantcast

Foose declines state job after protests

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 20, 2017

Renee Foose, the former superintendent of the Howard County Schools system, has declined a position with the Maryland Department of Education one day after the state board approved her hire. A spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday evening that State Superintendent Karen Salmon told the governor's staff that Foose declined the position at the end ...

