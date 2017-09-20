Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Frederick downtown hotel design advances

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 20, 2017

Design plans for the Downtown Hotel at Carroll Creek in Frederick gained a big victory after the city’s Historic Preservation Commission’s approved the demolition of the Birley Tannery building. The commission made the decision following four public workshops and concluding that maintaining the building is not in the best interest of the majority of residents, according ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo