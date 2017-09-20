Quantcast

Hogan: Health care law repeal doesn’t work for Maryland

By: Associated Press Brian Witte September 20, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — While emphasizing the need to fix the Affordable Care Act, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday he opposed a revived Republican effort to repeal the health law, arguing that it would cost Maryland more than $2 billion a year "while directly jeopardizing the health care of our citizens." The proposal would replace much of ...

