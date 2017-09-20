Quantcast

Altimmune to start Phase 2 study of intranasal flu vaccine

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2017

Altimmune Inc., a Gaithersburg immunotherapeutics company, was cleared by the FDA to start a Phase 2 clinical study of their intranasal flu vaccine. Altimmune says the vaccine, NasoVAX, has the potential to stimulate a broader and quicker immune response than approved flu vaccines. The study is planned to assess the safety of the vaccine, as well as its ability ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo