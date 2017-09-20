Altimmune to start Phase 2 study of intranasal flu vaccine

Share this: Email

Altimmune Inc., a Gaithersburg immunotherapeutics company, was cleared by the FDA to start a Phase 2 clinical study of their intranasal flu vaccine. Altimmune says the vaccine, NasoVAX, has the potential to stimulate a broader and quicker immune response than approved flu vaccines. The study is planned to assess the safety of the vaccine, as well as its ability ...