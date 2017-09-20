Quantcast

Maryland revenues decline $53M below projections

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 20, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — State revenue will be about $53 million less than projected for the current year based on a new outlook from the Board of Revenue Estimates. Additionally, the reductions announced Wednesday will touch the projected fiscal 2019 budget, reducing projected revenues initially by about $73.5 million. The announcements come two weeks after the three-person Board of Public ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo