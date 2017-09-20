Md. attorneys provided $4.6M worth of pro bono services in fiscal 2017

Nearly 200 lawyers in Baltimore provided free legal services to low-income Marylanders in the last fiscal year, Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service announced this week.

In all, 665 volunteer attorneys across the state closed more than 3,200 pro bono cases by way of individual representation or by helping out at a clinic between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017, according to MVLS. Those donated legal services were valued at more than $4.6 million, said the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, one of the largest pro bono legal services providers in the state.

MVLS’ volunteers provide services for estate planning, divorce and child custody proceedings, landlord-tenant disputes, bankruptcy, criminal record expungements, as well as many other civil legal challenges.

The following attorneys took on the largest number of cases in the last fiscal year in Baltimore, according to MVLS:

Shelley A. Halstead (37 cases)

Andrea William Trento (26)

Wendell Finner (25)

Shawn Carter (25)

Kenneth Davies (24)