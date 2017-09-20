Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Michael’s Café opening in Greenleigh at Crossroads

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 20, 2017

Timonium’s Michael’s Café has signed a lease for 6,024 square feet of space at Greenleigh Crossroads. Michael’s Café has operated its sole location on York Road since 1984. The new location will be in a standalone retail building at 720 Concourse Circle. “For at least the past five years, we have been actively searching for the perfect ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo