Michael’s Café opening in Greenleigh at Crossroads

Timonium’s Michael’s Café has signed a lease for 6,024 square feet of space at Greenleigh Crossroads. Michael’s Café has operated its sole location on York Road since 1984. The new location will be in a standalone retail building at 720 Concourse Circle. “For at least the past five years, we have been actively searching for the perfect ...