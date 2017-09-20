Riverside Technology Park adds two tenants

Share this: Email

The 44-acre Riverside Technology Park in Frederick has added two new leases totaling more than 30,000 square feet of space. Equipment Development Co. agreed to lease 29,280 square feet of space at 8430 Spires Way. Royal Farms has agreed to lease a pad site and build a 5,371-square-foot convenience store and fuel station. St. John Properties ...