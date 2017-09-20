Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Riverside Technology Park adds two tenants

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 20, 2017

The 44-acre Riverside Technology Park in Frederick has added two new leases totaling more than 30,000 square feet of space. Equipment Development Co. agreed to lease 29,280 square feet of space at 8430 Spires Way. Royal Farms has agreed to lease a pad site and build a 5,371-square-foot convenience store and fuel station. St. John Properties ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo