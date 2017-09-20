Quantcast

SBLC receives $420K grant from Weinberg Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2017

South Baltimore Learning Center (SBLC), a community-based nonprofit providing adults functional literacy, life skills training and career preparation services, has been awarded a $420,000 grant by The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, SBLC officials announced Wednesday. This is the largest program grant ever received by SBLC and will be used to provide adult literacy and education ...

