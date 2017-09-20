STAFF ATTORNEY

DISTRICT COURT SELF-HELP CENTER

The District Court Self-Help Center located in Annapolis, Maryland announces an immediate opportunity for a full-time staff attorney to qualified applicants. to provide legal assistance to self-represented litigants in connection with civil cases before the District and Circuit Courts, including, but not limited to, family law matters, foreclosures, landlord/tenant, expungements, and domestic violence matters. Legal services to self-represented litigants may include phone and live chat assistance or as requested by the Court. Admitted to the Maryland Bar with one-year or more civil litigation experience. Excellent organizational, communications, and interpersonal skills required. Fluency in a second language preferred.

Send updated resumé and cover letter to Sarah Frush, Chief Attorney, online at

www.mdlab.org/contact/employment, or https://workforcenow.adp.com/jobs/apply/posting.html?client=legaidbeu1&jobId=191139&lang=en_US&source=CC383097.