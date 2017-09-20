Quantcast

United Way of Central Md. launches new education program

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2017

United Way of Central Maryland announced Wednesday the launch of its new education initiative, On Track 4 Success, in select Baltimore area schools. On Track 4 Success is a collaborative program utilizing school-based support teams and United Way staff, including social workers, to help students in impoverished neighborhoods stay and succeed in school, with the goal of ...

