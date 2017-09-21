You can walk in Douglass’ shoes

Share this: Email

Thanks to his fourth-grade teacher, Thelma Jones, Walter Black knew that Frederick Douglass was born in Talbot County. Tuckahoe to be specific. You must be proud of that, she instructed. Born a slave, Douglass became an international leader of the abolitionist movement, a writer, an orator, an influential adviser to Abraham Lincoln and a champion of women’s ...