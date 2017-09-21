Cassandra Crowe-Jackson | UMUCH

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has appointed Cassandra Crowe-Jackson, MBA, its first vice president of patient experience.

In this new position, Crowe-Jackson will drive and foster a culture of patient and family centered care and service excellence by identifying internal and external best practices for the patient experience.

Crowe-Jackson has more than 20 years of leadership experience in health care, with the past 13 being in service excellence and patient experience. Most recently she served as senior director of the Office of Patient Experience for University of Colorado Health.

