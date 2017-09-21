Quantcast

Caves Valley eyes summer start for next Stadium Square apartments

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 21, 2017

Developer Caves Valley Partners hopes construction starts on the second apartment building at the $275 million Stadium Square project in Baltimore next summer, and the building likely will involve another deal with Hanover Co. Arsh Mirmiran, a partner at Caves Valley Partners, said following an Urban Design and Architecture Review Panel hearing on Thursday that his ...

