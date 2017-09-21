David J. Shuster | Kramon & Graham

David J. Shuster, the managing principal at Kramon & Graham, has been elected to the board of directors for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Shuster is a trial lawyer who concentrates his practice in the areas of complex commercial disputes, construction claims, professional liability claims, and litigation on behalf of plaintiffs involving serious personal injury and medical malpractice claims. He was named managing principal of Kramon & Graham in 2012.

An active member of the Baltimore business community, Shuster sits on the executive committee of the Lawyers’ Campaign for the College Bound Foundation and is a member of the board of directors of The Young Vic Theatre Company. By appointment of the Court of Appeals of Maryland, Shuster is a member of the Character Committee for the Sixth Appellate Circuit.

